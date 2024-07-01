Votto (ankle/back) resumed his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday before shifting his assignment to Single-A Dunedin later in the week and going 0-for-6 with a strikeout in his first two games in the Florida State League.

After experiencing lower-back tightness coming out of his third rehab game in the FCL on June 19, Votto was held out of action for a little less than a week before returning to the lineup. Votto will continue to stockpile at-bats in the lower levels of the minors before eventually making his way to Triple-A Buffalo and getting activated from the affiliate's 7-day injured list. If Votto performs well at Buffalo, he could be in the mix for a promotion to Toronto's big-league roster at some point in the second half of the season.