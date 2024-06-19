Votto (ankle) is scheduled to start at first base and bat second in a rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday.

Votto will be move his rehab assignment one rung up on the minor-league ladder after he made a pair of starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Saturday and Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk between those contests. The veteran first baseman will likely stick around with Dunedin for at least a few contests to stockpile at-bats as he looks to regain form at the plate after being shut down since mid-March with a right ankle sprain. Votto currently resides on Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list and will eventually rejoin the organization's top affiliate once the Blue Jays' brass is convinced he's ready for the assignment.