Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Votto (ankle) continues to take live at-bats and take part in a running progression, but he's still without a timetable for playing in games, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Votto suffered a severe right ankle sprain during a spring training game in mid-March, when he stepped on a bat in the dugout. While he's been performing baseball activities for several weeks now, it's not clear when he might be assigned to Triple-A Buffalo.