Axford signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto reports.

Axford is back in Toronto, where he opened the 2018 campaign before being traded to the Dodgers in July. The veteran reliever posted a 4.41 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 51 innings with the Blue Jays last season. Axford figures to have a good shot at winning an Opening Day relief role with Toronto.

