Axford "should be pitching in the big-leagues, no doubt," according to manager John Gibbons, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Axford is in camp with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal. He wasn't considered a favorite to earn a bullpen role, as he posted an ugly 6.43 ERA in 21 innings last season with Oakland and hasn't put up an ERA below 3.95 since 2011. The Blue Jays aren't stacked with experienced relief arms, so he certainly has a chance to make the team, though it's hard to imagine him being a significant fantasy asset.