Blue Jays' John Axford: Earns praise from manager
Axford "should be pitching in the big-leagues, no doubt," according to manager John Gibbons, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Axford is in camp with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal. He wasn't considered a favorite to earn a bullpen role, as he posted an ugly 6.43 ERA in 21 innings last season with Oakland and hasn't put up an ERA below 3.95 since 2011. The Blue Jays aren't stacked with experienced relief arms, so he certainly has a chance to make the team, though it's hard to imagine him being a significant fantasy asset.
More News
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Picked up by Blue Jays•
-
John Axford: Cut loose by A's•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Falters in Sunday outing•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Control problems in Monday's outing•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Touched up for homer in Monday's loss•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...