Axford (elbow) re-signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reports suggested that such a move was coming soon after Axford was released Saturday, and the veteran will indeed be able to return to his hometown team. The release and re-signing allowed the Blue Jays to avoid paying the reliever a retention bonus, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports, but Axford was evidently happy enough to stay home despite that treatment. He's currently rehabbing from a stress reaction in his elbow and does not have a clear return date.

