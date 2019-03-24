Blue Jays' John Axford: Expected to re-sign with Blue Jays
Axford (elbow) is expected to re-sign with the Blue Jays, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Axford was released by the Blue Jays earlier in the week after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his elbow. It's unclear how long the veteran will be sidelined; he'll continue to rehab with his hometown team until he's ready for game action.
