Blue Jays' John Axford: Nearing rehab stint
Axford (elbow) has been throwing off a mound and will be re-evaluated later in the week to determine if he's ready for a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Axford has yet to pitch this season due to a stress reaction in his right elbow, but he appears to be inching towards a return. Even if he's cleared to embark on a rehab stint later in the week, he'll likely need a lengthy stay in the minors to get his arm back in shape.
