Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Axford experienced elbow pain earlier this week and will be checked out by doctors Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Axford has been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he was seemingly in good position to break camp as a member of the big-league bullpen. The injury suddenly puts him on shakier ground to crack the Opening Day roster, but the Blue Jays will await analysis of Axford's health from doctors before revealing whether he's merely day to day or dealing with a longer-term setback.