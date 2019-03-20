Blue Jays' John Axford: Nursing elbow injury
Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Axford experienced elbow pain earlier this week and will be checked out by doctors Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Axford has been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he was seemingly in good position to break camp as a member of the big-league bullpen. The injury suddenly puts him on shakier ground to crack the Opening Day roster, but the Blue Jays will await analysis of Axford's health from doctors before revealing whether he's merely day to day or dealing with a longer-term setback.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best values on CBS, Yahoo and ESPN
Heath Cummings looks at site-specific ADP for the three major Fantasy Baseball sites and breaks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Strategies for relief pitcher
The way managers are employing relief pitchers is changing, which has severely impact the depth...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher
The modern form of starting pitcher can almost be divided into two tiers, but Scott White says...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...