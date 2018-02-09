Axford agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Axford will look to resurrect his career north of the border after being cut loose by the A's this past season. Axford was once a high-profile closer in his prime but has been no more than a middling reliever over the past several years. The 34-year-old tossed just 21 big-league innings last season, posting a 6.43 ERA and concerning 15.6 percent walk rate with the A's. He'll likely be utilized in lower-leverage situations for the Blue Jays this upcoming season.