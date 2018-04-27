Axford was activated from the bereavement list Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The 35-year-old has a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings for the Blue Jays so far this year, though his 4.47 xFIP indicates that he's lucky to be allowing so few runs. Tim Mayza was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.