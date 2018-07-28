Axford will get the nod for Saturday's matchup against the White Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Don't expect Axford to toss more than two innings, as he figures to serve as Toronto's opener in a bullpen day. He's struggled through 44 appearances this season, accruing a 4.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 48 innings in 2018.