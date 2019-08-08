Blue Jays' John Axford: Suffers setback
Axford (elbow) suffered a setback and will not join Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Specifics regarding the setback are not yet known, but it could help explain why Axford hasn't made a rehab appearance since tossing a scoreless inning for Toronto's Gulf Coast League team near the end of July. The Blue Jays are currently trying to determine the next steps for the veteran reliever, who has been sidelined all season with a stress reaction in his elbow.
More News
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Throwing long toss without issue•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Throws from 90 feet•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Ends up back in Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Expected to re-sign with Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal