Axford (elbow) suffered a setback and will not join Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Specifics regarding the setback are not yet known, but it could help explain why Axford hasn't made a rehab appearance since tossing a scoreless inning for Toronto's Gulf Coast League team near the end of July. The Blue Jays are currently trying to determine the next steps for the veteran reliever, who has been sidelined all season with a stress reaction in his elbow.

