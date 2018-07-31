Blue Jays' John Axford: Traded to Dodgers
Axford was traded from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for Corey Copping, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Axford, 35, joins his ninth organization after this deadline deal, and should work as a middle reliever for the Dodgers down the stretch. He had a 4.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 51 innings with the Blue Jays prior to the trade.
