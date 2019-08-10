Axford had surgery to remove a bone spur in his throwing elbow and is expected to be ready for spring training, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

The surgery, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews, will battle a reoccurrence of a chronic stress reaction he has been dealing with. He will be a free agent this offseason and it may be difficult for him to get a deal until he is able to throw off a mound.