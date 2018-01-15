Berti signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Berti is back with the Blue Jays after spending all of 2017 in their minor-league system. The soon-to-be 28-year-old spent most of his time with Triple-A Buffalo, where he struggled to a .205/.271/.321 line in 62 games. He did swipe 23 bases and can play all over the field, but he'll likely be viewed as an organizational depth piece again in 2018.