Blue Jays' Jon Harris: Promoted to Triple-A
Harris was moved up to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Harris had started 14 games this season at the Double-A level, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 55:14 K:BB across 75.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander doesn't boast high strikeout stuff, but he cut down on his walk rate a considerable amount from last year with New Hampshire. Look for him to remain with Buffalo for the rest of the 2018 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.