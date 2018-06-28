Harris was moved up to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Harris had started 14 games this season at the Double-A level, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 55:14 K:BB across 75.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander doesn't boast high strikeout stuff, but he cut down on his walk rate a considerable amount from last year with New Hampshire. Look for him to remain with Buffalo for the rest of the 2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories