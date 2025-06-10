Clase went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win in 10 innings against St. Louis on Monday.

Clase came through when Toronto needed him most, smashing a 415-foot solo homer with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game. The long ball was his first of the campaign over 69 plate appearances and just the second of his major-league career. Clase's big performance was sorely needed, as he entered Monday having gone 0-for-14 over his previous four games.