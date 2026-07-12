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Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Goes yard in Saturday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Clase went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Clase has two homers among his four hits over five games since joining the Blue Jays' big-league roster. He's added five RBI. Clase looks to be getting a chance at a starting role in left field -- he's started four straight games there, pushing Myles Straw into more of a reserve role. Clase is a switch hitter, so as long as his bat is hot, he should be able to avoid getting platooned, at least until Jesus Sanchez (ankle) is healthy again.

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