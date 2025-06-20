Clase went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Arizona.

The 23-year-old took Anthony DeSclafani deep in the eighth inning as the Blue Jays tried to mount a late comeback from a 9-1 deficit. Clase has seen regular action in June due to all the injuries in the Toronto outfield, but he largely hasn't been able to take advantage, slashing .146/.205/.293 over 44 plate appearances on the month with two solo homers, two additional runs scored and a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.