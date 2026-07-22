Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Heads to IL with plantar fasciitis

The Blue Jays placed Clase on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to left foot plantar fasciitis.

Toronto called up Yohendrick Pinango from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, and he'll take Clase's spot in left field and will bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rays. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Clase's foot issue first surfaced Tuesday, when he developed discomfort during pregame running work and was scratched from the lineup ahead of the Blue Jays' eventual 12-2 loss. Clase has a prior history of contending with plantar fasciitis, so it wouldn't be surprising if his stint on the IL was extended beyond 10 days.