Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Late addition to Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Yankees.
Clase had been on track to open Monday's contest in a reserve role, but he'll end up starting as a result of the lineup reshuffling that was created by Bo Bichette (knee) being scratched. The 23-year-old will pick up his fourth start in five games, but he'll likely see his opportunities dwindle once one or both of Daulton Varsho (hamstring) or Anthony Santander (shoulder) return from the injured list.
