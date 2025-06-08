Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
Clase started the previous four games but will hit the bench Sunday after going 0-for-14 with a walk and five strikeouts. Alan Roden will receive a start in the outfield and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Nabs third steal•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Reaches four times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Collects first steal of season•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Called up for DH, starting opener•