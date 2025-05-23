Clase went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Padres.

After picking up three multi-hit games in his small 26-game sample size in 2024, Clase picked up his first multi-hit game of the 2025 campaign Thursday, and he added a couple of walks on top of it. It continues a good trend for the 22-year-old who has now recorded a hit in three straight games he's played in while going 4-for-7 with three RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases.