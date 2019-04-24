The Blue Jays activated Davis (ankle) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Davis had already been playing with Buffalo the past two days as part of a rehab assignment, so he'll simply stick around with the affiliate and continue playing on an everyday basis. The 26-year-old received his first call to the majors last September and should be on the short list for a promotion to the Blue Jays if injuries should take a toll on the big-league outfield at any point.