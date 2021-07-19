Davis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Davis was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the day, but he won't end up making his way to Buffalo. He'll take the roster spot of Breyvic Valera, who's out due to a family medical emergency. Davis is unlikely to see much playing time with Lourdes Gurriel, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk all healthy.

