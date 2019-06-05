Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Banished to minors
Davis was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Davis never found his footing with the big club, slashing just .143/.176/.204 with one homer and one stolen base in 17 appearances for Toronto. As such, he'll return to the minors to smooth some kinks out before potentially rejoining the Blue Jays at a later point this season. Teoscar Hernandez was recalled from Buffalo in a corresponding move.
