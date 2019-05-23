Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Continues to struggle in majors
Davis went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being pinch hit for by Billy McKinney in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
The 27-year-old outfielder has looked lost at the plate since his promotion, going 3-for-29 (.103) with an 0:10 BB:K. Davis does have a steal and a run scored in his nine games, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit, and it may not be long before he's headed back to Triple-A Buffalo so the Jays can get a look at another outfielder.
