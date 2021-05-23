Davis will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays.
The Blue Jays appear to value the defense Davis provides in center field, as he'll be manning the position for the fifth game in a row. He could be in store for steady work in the outfield until George Springer (quadriceps) is back from the injured list, but aside from providing the occasional stolen base, Davis probably can't be counted on to provide much production from a fantasy standpoint. Over 209 career plate appearances in the majors, Davis is slashing .197/.300/.292.
