Davis was placed on the paternity list prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Davis will be away from the team for Tuesday's game and can remain on the paternity list for up to three days. The move shouldn't have a large impact on Toronto, as Davis has served as an extra outfielder for the club. Infielder Santiago Espinal was recalled in a corresponding roster move.
