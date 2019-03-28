The Blue Jays placed Davis (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Davis has been sidelined since March 17 after it was revealed that he was dealing with a sprained right ankle. He's unlikely to be ready for game action until mid-April, making it an easy decision for the Blue Jays to stash him on the IL. Once he's activated, Davis is likely to report to Triple-A Buffalo unless the Blue Jays have a need for an extra outfielder.

