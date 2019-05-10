Davis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is starting in center field and batting ninth Friday against the White Sox.

Davis has put together a .306/.493/.633 slash line with four homers and nine RBI over 16 contests with the Bisons this year, earning him a promotion to the big leagues. He appeared in 20 games for Toronto a season ago but struggled to a .200 average with three stolen bases.

