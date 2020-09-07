site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Joins major-league roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
Davis was recalled by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Davis spent the start of the season at alternate camp after missing a portion of camp for an undisclosed reason. He should fill a depth role in the outfield after Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
