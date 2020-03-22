Davis had gone 3-for-13 (.231) with all three hits going for extra bases (two doubles, one home run) with the Grapefruit League schedule was put on pause.

The athletic 27-year-old also stole a base on his only attempt. Davis was in camp competing for the 26th man role on the big-league roster, but given that the Jays have two other outfielders out of minor-league options in Derek Fisher and Anthony Alford, Davis is expected to be at Triple-A Buffalo once again when the regular season finally begins.