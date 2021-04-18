Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

The 28-year-old came into Saturday looking for his first hit of the season, and Davis made it a loud one when he turned on a Mike Minor offering in the fifth inning and rang it off the left-field foul pole. He got rewarded with another start in the nightcap but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, and Davis' narrow window for playing time will close once George Springer (quad) and Teoscar Hernandez (COVID-19) are ready to return.