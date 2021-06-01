Davis isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Davis will get a breather after he went 0-for-2 with a run and a walk in Sunday's nightcap. Randal Grichuk will start in center field while Teoscar Hernandez takes over in right.
