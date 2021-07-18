Davis was optioned to Triple-A and appointed as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
He clears a spot on the 26-man roster for Breyvic Valera but will stick around for one more day before heading to Triple-A. Davis primarily works as a defensive replacement and/or pinch runner. He is hitting .143 in 70 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Recalled by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Shifts to restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Goes on paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Scores twice in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Takes seat Wednesday•