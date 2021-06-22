Davis (personal) was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Davis had been away from the team for a week, first while on the paternity list and then while on the restricted list. He's ready to play again now but will do so at the Triple-A level, as the Blue Jays no longer need him as an extra outfielder now that George Springer (quadriceps) is healthy.
