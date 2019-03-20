Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Out with ankle sprain
The Blue Jays announced Wednesday that Davis is dealing with a sprained right ankle that will sideline him for 2-to-4 weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The injury officially ends Davis' bid for a bench job with Toronto to open the season while improving Dalton Pompey's chances of breaking camp as the big club's fifth outfielder. The 26-year-old Davis, who received his first taste of the big leagues last September, will presumably begin the campaign on the 10-day injured list and could be headed to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy.
