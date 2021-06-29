The Blue Jays recalled Davis from Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Davis will fill the open roster spot left by Joe Panik's being dealt to the Marlins. His stay on the big-league roster could be brief, however, with newly-acquired reliever Adam Cimber expected to join the Blue Jays as soon as Wednesday. Davis made a minimal impact offensively before being optioned June 22, hitting just .147 in 68 at-bats as a backup outfielder.
