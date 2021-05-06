Davis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 28-year-old was demoted last week with George Springer (quadriceps returning from the injured list, and he'll rejoin the team with Springer aggravating his injury. Davis should operate as Toronto's fourth outfielder with Lourdes Gurriel, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez set to handle the everyday roles in the outfield.
