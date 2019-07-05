Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Rejoins major-league club
Davis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Davis was sent down to Buffalo in early June but makes his way back to the majors with Lourdes Gurriel (wrist) and Randall Grichuk (back) nursing injuries. Davis struggled during his first stint with the Blue Jays this season and posted a .143/.176/.204 slash line in 51 plate appearances.
