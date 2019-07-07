Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Returns to minors
The Blue Jays optioned Davis to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bullpen depth was a greater priority for the Blue Jays heading into their series finale with the Orioles than having an extra outfielder on hand, so Davis will cede his spot on the active roster to reliever Justin Shafer. Davis' stay with the big club lasted just two days, with the 27-year-old going 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.
