Davis went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.

Though he didn't account for any of the Blue Jays' Fenway Park-record-tying eight home runs on the day, Davis benefited from the top-to-bottom dominance of the Toronto lineup. He scored two runs for only the second time all season while exceeding his total (one) from the Blue Jays' prior 10 games this month. Though he picked up the start in center field Sunday, Davis is expected to serve primarily as a fourth or fifth outfielder while all of Lourdes Gurriel, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk are healthy.