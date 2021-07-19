The Blue Jays optioned Davis to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
The Blue Jays announced Sunday that Davis would be designated as their 27th man for the doubleheader with the Rangers, so his move to Triple-A after the twin bill comes as little surprise. With all of George Springer, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel healthy, Davis didn't have a path to seeing even semi-regular work in the Toronto outfield.
