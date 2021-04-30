Davis was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.

The 29-year-old made the Opening Day roster but will head to the alternate site with George Springer active and Teoscar Hernandez (COVID-19) returning from the injured list. Davis is unlikely to be a factor in the outfield for the Blue Jays while Springer, Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk remain healthy.

