Davis (paternity) was transferred to the restricted list Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Davis has been on the paternity list since Tuesday, and his move to the restricted list will allow him to spend a few more days with his family. The 29-year-old is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays in the coming days.
