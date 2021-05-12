Davis went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Davis entered the game in the seventh as a defensive substitution and wound up kicking off a three-run eighth with a leadoff double and eventually came around to score on an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero. The 29-year-old was first to bat once again in the ninth and reached base after getting hit by a pitch. He ended up stealing second but was left stranded. Davis figures to remain with the big-league club while George Springer (quadriceps) is on the injured list but won't see any regular action unless another one of the team's starting outfielders gets hurt.