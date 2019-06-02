Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Takes seat in series finale
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Davis' move to the bench ends a stretch of five straight starts, during which he went 3-for-14. That modest showing at the plate actually improved Davis' season slash line to .143/.176/.204 through 51 plate appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Blue Jays soon pulled the plug on him an everyday player. Randal Grichuk will fill in for Davis in center field in the series finale.
