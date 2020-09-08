Villar isn't starting Tuesday against the Yankees.
Villar had 20 plate appearances over the past four games, going 3-for-16 with four walks, one RBI and four strikeouts during that time. He'll take a breather Tuesday with Santiago Espinal starting at shortstop.
